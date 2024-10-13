Trump Fantasizes Heckler 'Gets The Hell Knocked Out Of Her' After Disrupting CA Rally

Here's your great "protector" of women hoping someone who disrupted his rally in Coachella "gets the hell knocked out of her" when she gets home.

"This election is your chance to send a message," Trump says as a young woman can be seen behind him being escorted out, presumably by security. "Back home to mommy," Trump says in response. "She goes back home to mommy. 'Was that you darling?' And then she gets the hell knocked out of her." Trump continued, saying, "Her mother is a big fan of ours. Her mother, her father."

Trump also made headlines there for threatening to withhold aid to California and let it burn: