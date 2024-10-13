Trump Fantasizes Heckler 'Gets The Hell Knocked Out Of Her' After Disrupting CA Rally

Here's your great "protector" of women hoping someone who disrupted his rally in Coachella "gets the hell knocked out of her" when she gets home.
"This election is your chance to send a message," Trump says as a young woman can be seen behind him being escorted out, presumably by security.
"Back home to mommy," Trump says in response. "She goes back home to mommy. 'Was that you darling?' And then she gets the hell knocked out of her."
Trump continued, saying, "Her mother is a big fan of ours. Her mother, her father."
Trump also made headlines there for threatening to withhold aid to California and let it burn:
Many of us think of Coachella and envision solid lineup draws and killer musical performances, but on Saturday a very different headliner took the stage: GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. And he delivered a buzzkill message for the state, threatening to withhold wildfire aid to California.
He made the threat while delivering a long, meandering diatribe during his rally, where he claimed he’d bring “revitalization of our country” and railed on Governor Gavin Newsom (who he refers to as Newscum) about water conservation. Trump promised he’d somehow change the water issues in California without actually proposing how he’d manage to solve the problem other than to say, “We’re going to take care of your situation, and will force it down his throat. And we’ll say, Gavin, if you don’t do it, we’re not giving any of that fire money that we send you all the time for all the fire, forest fires that you have. It’s not hard to do.”