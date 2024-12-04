Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Kon Kan performs, I Beg Your Pardon. Yeah, we have something to say about Our Failed Political Press ™ and the Puritopians' latest obsession.

Lucien Truscott asks, High Road? What fucking high road?"

No More Mister Nice Blog ties the pardon to the Hegseth nomination and concludes they are related in a way.

Juanita Jean's wants to get out the flame thrower.

Notus wants to know what about everyone else's pardons.

Bonus Track: Colossal has photographs from the Northern Lights Photography contest. We live in a beautiful world.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).