Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Whose Justice Is This, Anyway?
By TengrainDecember 7, 2024

Above, Pet Shop Boys perform, Opportunities. I'll just say it plainly: I don’t like our rapacious healthcare AND I don't like vigilantism in the same way I don't like the death penalty. There's a fine line between "they had it coming" and the shooting-up of a nightclub, a synagog, or a Black church.

The Fucking News: Insurance Execs Are Changing...Their Shorts

Letters from an American finds an antecedent to the assassination of the healthcare CEO.

Seeing the Forest makes the case against vigilantism.

On Democracy takes on FAFO.

Bonus Track: The Moderate Voice listens to the world's smallest violin.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon