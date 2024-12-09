Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"A revolution is not a dinner party, or writing an essay, or painting a picture, or doing embroidery." -- Mao Zedong
December 9, 2024

On this day in 1978, Chic began a seven-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Le Freak.” The disco track was inspired by events that took place on New Year’s Eve, 1977, when the group’s co-founders, Nile Rogers and Bernard Edwards, were refused entrance to Studio 54, despite being guests of Grace Jones.

I Know How Much You Care: We're running out of time.

everyone is entitled to my own opinion: big sad rage-baby Morning Joe melts all the way down in unhinged on-air rant.

Alas, a Blog: Cartoon: Why Democrats Lost.

Attention space nerds! Latest updates on the upcoming Artemis missions.

