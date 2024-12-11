Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The printing press is the greatest weapon in the armoury of the modern commander." -- T. E. Lawrence
By driftglassDecember 11, 2024

On this day in 1926, Big Mama Thornton was born. She was the first to record Leiber and Stoller's "Hound Dog", in 1952, which became her biggest hit, staying seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart in 1953 and selling almost two million copies. She also wrote and recorded the original version of "Ball 'n' Chain".

emptywheel: Zeynep Tufekci’s Two Blind Spots Cross at DOGE.

Governing: The Steps That Can Achieve Real Government Efficiency.

Strangely Blogged: The End of Assad.

Attention science fiction nerds! On this date in 2005 (in the U.S.), "V For Vendetta" saw its first theatrical screening when it was screened for audiences in attendance of the Austin Butt-Numb-A-Thon.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

