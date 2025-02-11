Mike’s Blog Round-Up

From Inside The Memory Hole
By TengrainFebruary 11, 2025

Above, Ultravox performs, Dancing With Tears In My Eyes. It seems almost quaint that we used to think we were going to vanish in a nuclear war, like a common government website.

Progressive Eruptions alerts us that it not just government websites that Elon and the Incels are banning: it's words.

Driftglass reminds us that Our Failed Political Press ™ is still failing us.

The Eff'ing News reminds Our Failed Political Press ™ that it is not just politics, people are dying because of Vulgarmort's policies.

Robert Reich wants us to flood the zone, too.

Bonus Track: If you've ever wanted to hear Frank Sinatra sing Smells like Teen Spirit Born in Space has you covered!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
