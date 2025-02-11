Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Ultravox performs, Dancing With Tears In My Eyes. It seems almost quaint that we used to think we were going to vanish in a nuclear war, like a common government website.

Progressive Eruptions alerts us that it not just government websites that Elon and the Incels are banning: it's words.

Driftglass reminds us that Our Failed Political Press ™ is still failing us.

The Eff'ing News reminds Our Failed Political Press ™ that it is not just politics, people are dying because of Vulgarmort's policies.

Robert Reich wants us to flood the zone, too.

Bonus Track: If you've ever wanted to hear Frank Sinatra sing Smells like Teen Spirit Born in Space has you covered!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).