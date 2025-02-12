Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Underworld performs, Underneath The Radar. We need to recognize that we've gone beyond resistance and we are now the opposition.

Wonkette writes a warning letter to the 17 sane congressional Republicans.

Digby sez... look who's managing the vengeance tour!

Pharyngula urges us to heckle government stooges at every opportunity.

Left Jabs says let's cut Democrats a little slack.

Bonus Track: Project Gutenberg has many ways to access the old OSS' Simple Sabotage Field Manual. You might want to bookmark this one.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).