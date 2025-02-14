Above, Erasure performs, Oh L'Amour. Happy Valentine's Day, kids. Mike's Blog Round-Up loves you!

Strangely Blogged asks, What is intelligence, anyway?

Lawyers, Guns & Money presents the future Republicans want.

This Is Not Cool rightly wants to know if NOAA is next.

The Gen Z Perspective is that The Orange ? surrenders to Putin and his administration plots further corruption.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania presents some do-and-don't tips on St. Valentine Day presents. Good to know!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

