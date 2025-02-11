Bannon Pleads Guilty To Defrauding MAGA To Avoid Prison

John Carman told the legal news outlet that Bannon will ask the court to 'forgo any sentence of incarceration.'
By Susie MadrakFebruary 11, 2025

Steve Bannon’s lawyer says the former Trump White House adviser has struck a deal with prosecutors, and today he will plead cop a plea for fraud charges associated with “We Build The Wall,” a group that once vowed to fulfill Donald Trump’s campaign promise of constructing a border wall between Mexico and the U.S. Via HuffPost:

When Bannon appears in court in Manhattan on Tuesday, his attorney John Carman told the legal news outlet that Bannon will ask the court to forgo any sentence of incarceration.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

As HuffPost reported last year, Bannon only just emerged from prison in October after serving four months for refusing to submit to a subpoena request from the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Investigators sought both testimony and records from Bannon specific to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

A federal indictment said that Bannon, arrested with two other men, used almost $1 million for personal expenses; in all, the men raised more than $25 million. 2/3

Lest We Forget the Horrors (@lestweforget.cloverdalelane.com) 2024-08-20T15:03:37.000Z

Hey Elon! Steve Bannon stole 25 million dollars from the American people to build the border wall and pocketed the money. Trump pardoned him. Is Bannon going to pay that money back?

Sara Spector (@miriam2626.bsky.social) 2025-02-09T13:38:41.649Z

25 million dollars stolen from Americans and Trump pardons Bannon. Hypocrisy!

Sara Spector (@miriam2626.bsky.social) 2025-02-09T15:36:01.235Z

