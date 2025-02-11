Bannon Pleads Guilty To Defrauding MAGA To Avoid Prison

Steve Bannon’s lawyer says the former Trump White House adviser has struck a deal with prosecutors, and today he will plead cop a plea for fraud charges associated with “We Build The Wall,” a group that once vowed to fulfill Donald Trump’s campaign promise of constructing a border wall between Mexico and the U.S. Via HuffPost:

When Bannon appears in court in Manhattan on Tuesday, his attorney John Carman told the legal news outlet that Bannon will ask the court to forgo any sentence of incarceration.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

As HuffPost reported last year, Bannon only just emerged from prison in October after serving four months for refusing to submit to a subpoena request from the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Investigators sought both testimony and records from Bannon specific to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.