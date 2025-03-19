Kid Rock Is Into A Certain Part Of Trump's Anatomy

Yes, he went there.
By John AmatoMarch 19, 2025

Trump fetishist's Kid rock and Eric Bolling fantasized about certain parts of Donald Trump's anatomy that was off putting to say the least.

The two imbeciles were making fun of Canada as if old-man Donald was some sort of he-man, instead of being a bloating mental deficient

BOLLING: You know, Kid, what about, what about these, these, these Canadian, this, this Canadian knucklehead, you know, one of those parliament people who said, we're going to shut off electricity power and gas service to people in Detroit and in America, if you don't stop with the tariff things, what's your message to them?

KID: Good luck defending yourself if something bad goes down. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. We are. We are fortunate. And they're lucky.

I mean, they're basically going to try the, you know, the bigger, the bigger penis game with Trump and they're not going to win.

BOLLING: (Laughing) Like, I have no background to comment on whether that's an accurate or not accurate statement.

I digress. I digress. I digress. I digress.

Doesn't it seem like Kid Rock wished he had some prior knowledge?

These are the people Demented Donald is letting lead the country at the moment.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon