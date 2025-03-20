Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Your Call Is Important To Us, Stay On The Line
By TengrainMarch 20, 2025

Above, Blondie performs, Hanging On The Telephone, you know like a common orange clown trying to talk to his boss, Putin. Yup, today our bloggers talk about The Art of The Squeal.

Strangely Blogged notes that Hair Füror is playing Go Fish when everyone else is playing Bridge.

Hackwhackers says there's no deal, let alone any art of it.

Hopes & Fears looks at the equation and finds nothing.

Cassandra's Grandson worries about the scorned lover.

Bonus Track: The Bluebird of Bitterness notes that even the referees can have a bad day.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

