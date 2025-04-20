Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Joan Osborne performs, One Of Us. It's Easter Sunday and therefore a small swarm of Blogging Against Theocracy just like OG bloggers used to do back when the internet was young.

Cassandra's Grandson rounds-up theocracy.

Driftglass reprises Ghosts of the Before Time

Amanda Marcotte writing at Salon tells us about the creeping theocracy of Marco Rubio.

Show Me Progress presents, Lions and tigers and demons, oh my!

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes the week as only they can!

