Sen. Coons Eviscerates Fox News Host On Social Security Lies

The Democratic Senator didn't let the Fox News host double-talk around his thoughtful and correct points.
By John AmatoApril 3, 2025

Senator Chris Coons destroyed Fox News host Martha McCallum for defending the outrageous Elon Musk-led DOGE attacks on the federal government very easily.

One point in particular was telling when Coons explained that there were names on the roles for 150 years, which is longer than the system was born, but they're not receiving payments, and the Fox News host didn't believe that was the case. It has already been proven what Musk stated about 150 year-olds receiving benfits was a lie. But lies never die on Fox News.

COONS: There are people whose names are on the rolls as having been born 150 or 200 years ago. They're not receiving Social Security payments.

MACCALLUM I don't think that's true.

COONS: So the statement that there's all these people, Martha, I'm just repeating back to you what the Trump administration, acting Social Security administrator, has said about the percentage of fraud in Social Security.

Part of why I'm alarmed about Elon Musk and DOGE, and they're getting into the systems, and they're getting the access to the individual information of millions of Americans, is that Elon Musk has made it clear he thinks Social Security is a Ponzi scheme.

A Ponzi scheme is itself fraudulent, fake, criminal, or illegal. I don't think Social Security is a Ponzi scheme.

I think 70 million Americans depend on it for their principal source of income.

So letting DOGE into Social Security to tear it up like they've destroyed other agencies, I think is immoral.

Sen. Coons did a good job of frustrating MacCallum, who had her MAGA Musk talking points at the ready. Musk should be nowhere near private data of millions of Americans, including trying to destroy what he considers a Ponzi scheme. which is a cornerstone of security for seniors.

Chris Coons is absolutely demolishing Martha MacCallum right now on Fox News

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-02T19:52:45.864Z

Discussion

