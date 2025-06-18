Former President Musk Can't DOGE Karma

Former President Elmo can't escape himself or Karma as he continues to receive his justice:

Tesla shares fell nearly 4% on Tuesday after a report that the electric vehicle maker was halting production of Cybertruck and Model Y models for a week in Austin, Texas. The production stoppage begins June 30, Business Insider reported, citing a staff meeting where the announcement was made. The pause, which is for maintenance on production lines, would be the third such shutdown at the Austin facility in the past year, according to BI.

Per the report, Tesla is supposed to be focusing on their self-driving car technology and a line of robotaxis. Given his track record with rocket ships, dead bird apps and previous self-driving cars, maybe it's time to go back to horseback riding.

Instead of investing in all these high-tech disasters in the making, Musky should invest that money into something more practical and necessary, like collecting all of the unsold rolling dumpsters he calls cybertrucks that are rotting in shopping mall parking lots across the country. I doubt that there is much to salvage in those things, so maybe remove the toxic items, like all the batteries and then use the car shells to build artificial reefs. If nothing else, donate them to the army for use as stationary targets.