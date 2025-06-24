Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"No matter where you go, there you are." -- Buckaroo Banzai.
June 24, 2025

On this day in 1947, Buckaroo Banzai was born! Today is not a day to dwell on how bean counters who never understood Buckaroo cheated us out seeing the world famous brain surgeon/rock star/particle physicist and his Hong Kong Cavaliers (rest in peace Rawhide) go up against the Trump Administration World Crime League. Today is a day to celebrate the birthday of gifted character actor Peter Weller, who brought Banzai to life and also starred in a number of other science fiction projects including the adventures of some sort of robot police officer.

No More Mister Nice Blog: To Your Right-Wing Neighbors, This Will Be Trump’s War Only if It Works.

The Borowitz Report: Scientists Believe Marco Rubio is Gradually Vanishing.

The Field Negro: Another lie!

Attention space nerds! The 2025 Bootid meteor shower peaks June 27: Here's what to expect.

Discussion

