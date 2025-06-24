Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1947, Buckaroo Banzai was born! Today is not a day to dwell on how bean counters who never understood Buckaroo cheated us out seeing the world famous brain surgeon/rock star/particle physicist and his Hong Kong Cavaliers (rest in peace Rawhide) go up against the Trump Administration World Crime League. Today is a day to celebrate the birthday of gifted character actor Peter Weller, who brought Banzai to life and also starred in a number of other science fiction projects including the adventures of some sort of robot police officer.

