Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off (the) shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die." -- Roy Batty, Blade Runner.
By driftglassJune 25, 2025

On this day in in 1982, Blade Runner got its big time theatrical release. If you haven't seen it, see it. If you have seen is and you're, like, "meh"...we're not friends anymore :-)

First Draft: Asbestos Is Back, Baby.

Dame Magazine: Since Dobbs, Some Are Considering Desperate Measures.

The Rude Pundit: Spit-Balling Things That Politicians and Local and State Governments Can Try to Do to Slow the Trump Fuckery.

Attention space nerds! “The models were right”: astronomers find ‘missing’ matter.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

