'No Kings' Flagship Event Live From Philly At Noon EST

Washington protesters were diverted to Philadelphia to deprive Dementia Don of a showdown.
By Susie MadrakJune 14, 2025

I don't know who the rest of the speakers are, but I do know Rev. William Barber will be one of them. Known as this generation's Martin Luther King Jr., you won't want to miss him. Via Mobilize:

In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.

On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.

In Philadelphia we will gather at LOVE Park at Noon. At 12:30 we'll march down the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art where we will hear from some amazing speakers.

The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.

On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings. Check out nokings.org for more information.

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

