Pinhead Claims It's A Moral Imperative For The US To Defend Israel

Israel attacked Iran first, Trey. Unlike Ukraine...
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoJune 24, 2025

Israel bombed Iran's nuclear facilities and Iran responded in kind, yet Fox News host Trey Gowdy claimed the US has a moral responsibility to help Israel since they are under attack.

The US doesn't have a moral or ethical responsibility to defend an ally who refuses our advice and decides to attack another country just because they felt like it and their leader needed a reason to stay in office forever. Even as they are attacked as a response to their aggression..

GOWDY: Congressman, there are a few people I know that know the cost of war better than you do.

So, you mentioned Ukraine.

There is a pro-Putin wing within the party.

There were two notable people, one a podcaster, one a former television show host, who literally were begging President Trump to let Israel go it alone.

You made the military argument for why Israel needed our help, but is there not also a moral argument that strong nations should help those that are under attack?

CRENSHAW: There's certainly always a moral argument, but those kind of people don't care about moral arguments, Trey.

The MAGA cult is working overtime to come up with new ways to defend Trump's bombing aid on Iran.

As a NATO nation, any attack on our allies triggers us to defend them. Trump bombing Iran is not that. Gowdy knows this and he knows Trump has absolutely no morals whatsoever.

