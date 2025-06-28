Trump Cabinet Members' Only Job: Attack The Press

Trump loves it when they perform their true function.
By John AmatoJune 28, 2025

Pettiness, jealousy, and sycophancy are the only qualifications needed to be part of Trump's cabinet or his communications teams.

On Thursday, we were treated to two such vile instances.

The first one was Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who, unprovoked, attacked his former colleague, Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin, for asking a question.

His bulling did not faze Griffin.

HEGSETH: Of course, we're watching every single aspect. But Jennifer, you've been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally, what the president says.

I'm familiar.

GRIFFIN: I was the first to report about the ventilation shafts on Saturday night. And in fact, I was the first to describe the B-2 bombers, the refueling, the entire mission with great accuracy. So I take issue with that.

Last night, Lawrence O'Donnell took apart Hegseth's ridiculous performance.

This was followed up later in the day by Trump's A.I. Bot press secretary, Karoline Levitt, who launched into an almost two-minute tirade against CNN's reporter Natasha Bertrand.

After Leavitt covered a multitude of stories Trump didn't like from CNN, she ended her rant with this:

LEAVITT: And so this is a reporter who has been unfortunately used by people who dislike Donald Trump in this government to push fake and false narratives.

She should be ashamed of herself and that's not what reporting is. Journalism is trying to find the facts and the truth and this week we saw this same reporter being used to push a fake narrative to try to undermine the president of United States. And more importantly the brave fighter pilots who conducted one of the most successful operations in United States history.

And I think the American people fully know that this operation was a complete and total success

Leavitt's definition of "journalism" was pure, unintentional high comedy.

Trump hates journalism entirely because it exposes his immorality and criminality.

He attacks any attempt by the media to do their jobs.

There was a time back in 2009, when Howard Kurtz blasted President Obama for singling out Fox News' biased coverage against him.

If Trump is not being glorified and praised, he attacks and sues, and has his attack dogs do the same.

Here he is throwing his dogs a bone.

trump_tweet_hegseth_0

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon