Trump Cabinet Members' Only Job: Attack The Press

Pettiness, jealousy, and sycophancy are the only qualifications needed to be part of Trump's cabinet or his communications teams.

On Thursday, we were treated to two such vile instances.

The first one was Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who, unprovoked, attacked his former colleague, Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin, for asking a question.

His bulling did not faze Griffin.

HEGSETH: Of course, we're watching every single aspect. But Jennifer, you've been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally, what the president says. I'm familiar. GRIFFIN: I was the first to report about the ventilation shafts on Saturday night. And in fact, I was the first to describe the B-2 bombers, the refueling, the entire mission with great accuracy. So I take issue with that.

Last night, Lawrence O'Donnell took apart Hegseth's ridiculous performance.

This was followed up later in the day by Trump's A.I. Bot press secretary, Karoline Levitt, who launched into an almost two-minute tirade against CNN's reporter Natasha Bertrand.

After Leavitt covered a multitude of stories Trump didn't like from CNN, she ended her rant with this:

LEAVITT: And so this is a reporter who has been unfortunately used by people who dislike Donald Trump in this government to push fake and false narratives. She should be ashamed of herself and that's not what reporting is. Journalism is trying to find the facts and the truth and this week we saw this same reporter being used to push a fake narrative to try to undermine the president of United States. And more importantly the brave fighter pilots who conducted one of the most successful operations in United States history. And I think the American people fully know that this operation was a complete and total success

Leavitt's definition of "journalism" was pure, unintentional high comedy.

Trump hates journalism entirely because it exposes his immorality and criminality.

He attacks any attempt by the media to do their jobs.

There was a time back in 2009, when Howard Kurtz blasted President Obama for singling out Fox News' biased coverage against him.

If Trump is not being glorified and praised, he attacks and sues, and has his attack dogs do the same.

Here he is throwing his dogs a bone.

