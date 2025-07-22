Disgraced Michael Flynn Claims Obama May Flee The Country

In response to Tulsi Gabbard's ludicrous conspiracies about Pres. Obama over RussiaGate to deflect the public away from Epstein files, disgraced former General and pardoned felon Michael Flynn told the DOJ to confiscate President Obama and his allies' passports because they might flee the country in fear of their freedom.

This is the level of insanity that permeates the fever swamps of the MAGA GOP. It's pure tyranny and smells the same as any authoritarian government trying to discredit and imprison their political enemies.

Flynn salivated on Steve Bannon's podcast at the thoughts of arresting President Obama.

BANNON: General Flynn just landed in DC. General Flynn, your assessment, Tulsi put this out over the weekend. What is your assessment of where we stand? President came in hard last night to support this, wants action. What are your initial thoughts here? FLYNN: Okay, a couple of tactical and then overall, Steve, I think immediately, immediately the Department of Justice should suspend or revoke the passports of every single person that was in the national security component of the Obama regime and probably Biden, starting with Obama himself. I mean, do not allow these people to abscond from the United States of America because some of them I guarantee are contemplating it because of what has been exposed. Number two, there should be a task force.

That's as far as I could make it this interview without writing about it because Flynn's words were so incredibly myopic and ridiculous.

I don't see Obama shaking in his boots from anything Flynn or his sidekick Bannon has to say.

Flynn was so radical during within the military during Obama's presidency that he had to fire him so Flynn has an axe to grind there. He's also an admitted liar to the FBI about his relationship with foreign countries, a lie resulting in his firing from the first Trump administration.

Remember, Flynn wanted Trump to declare martial law after Joe Biden trashed Trump in 2020, in order to overthrow a free and fair election.

The kangaroo Supreme Court already pardoned Trump's criminal behavior with their insane rulings on presidential powers, all which now apply to President Obama, too.