Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1965, Bob Dylan went electric at Newport Folk Festival. Today's selection -- Not Dark Yet -- is not one of those.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Trump Deals Aren’t Worth The Paper They’re Printed On.

The Brad Blog: Trump's Epstein 'Conspiracy Machine Not Going Away'.

Governing: The Best Way to Compete for a Federal Grant.

Attention space nerds! Astronomers discover a cosmic 'fossil' at the edge of our solar system. Is this bad news for 'Planet 9'? [Insert "Plan 9 From Outer Space" Joke Here].

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

