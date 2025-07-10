Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Polecats perform, Make A Circuit With Me. A calendar bot reminded me that today July 10 is the blog-a-versary of the late and lamented Skippy The Bush Kangaroo, may he blog in peace, and that brings us to AI, or as I like to call it: Fancy Autocomplete. Our bloggers have something to say about that!

First Draft reports on Skipping Dipshit Nazi Elon Musk's AI bot going full-Nazi.

Above the Law opines that one can replace Supreme Court Lawyers with AI now. Yes, billable hours comes into it!

The Thought Criminal never forgets.

Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion covers the Epstein-MAGA meltdown.

Bonus Track: 404 Media podcast presents how to fight back agains AI Bot Scrapers.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).