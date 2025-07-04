Rep Frost Speaks Truth To Power And Power Doesn't Like It

During a House Rules Committee meeting, Rep. Maxwell Frost couldn't take it anymore and called out the Republicans on their false pro-life claims to their faces. Rep Virginia Foxx damn near lost her dentures in her faux outrage:

FROST: Yeah, see, they say they're pro-life because they want the baby to be born go to school and get shot in the school. Die in the school. Die on the streets. ... that is what they say. FOXX: Hey, I'm not going to say anything and you've gone over the cliff. UNKNOWN PERSON: I moved to strike his words FOXX: You've gone over. We were going to be quiet, but you've gone over now. I'm at every word, we are going to strike your words. But on the other hand, it might be good to leave your words. Might be good to leave your words because that's how you feel. But you are not going to come into this room and impugn our integrity. You will not we are pro-life people from conception to natural death, most of us are, and don't you come in here and say we want to preserve life so people can get shot. FROST: That's what I've seen. FOXX: You are you through.

Did anyone else catch how condescending Foxx was? She was acting like she was doing Frost a favor by letting him speak - as long as he didn't get too uppity.

However, the part about impugning their integrity deserves all the derisive laughter it gets. They impugned their own integrity so damn much, they don't have any integrity left to impugn. The fact that they are even discussing the thought of taking away health care from children to give an even bigger tax break to billionaires proves that. The Republican agenda which includes taking away childcare, food, health insurance, or even reasonable safety in one's own house or yard from being shot shows that they are no where near pro-life. Not when they try to find so many ways to make it more likely a person is going to die.

H/T Aaron Rupar for the video