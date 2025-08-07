Pirro Begs Fox Viewers To Apply For Jobs At Her New Trumpy Office

Former Fox host, election denier and conspiracy theorist turned U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, made her first appearance back on Fox this Wednesday, and it seems her office is having a bit of trouble with staffing.

Here's part of the back and forth with Pirro and Fox's Laura Ingraham:

INGRAHAM: Judge, I've been hearing from my sources at the DOJ that there is a very, very big problem with staffing. Assistants attorney generals on down saying we have great plans, we're doing great things, but we're down like two-thirds staff. What's going on? PIRRO: 90 prosecutors. INGRAHAM: Why is that happening? PIRRO: 60 investigators. INGRAHAM: Why? PIRRO: Because nobody cared. I'm telling you right now, nobody cared enough to make sure that office was running. I'm going to have that office running. If you want a job in the nation's capital, in the premier office, the largest US attorney's office, contact me at Jeanine.Pirro@USDOJ.gov.

Gee, I can't imagine why they're having trouble with competent, non-political people wanting to work for them after they allowed Trump's attack dog Ed Martin to come in there and start threatening everyone who's not a Trump loyalist, and the Justice Department firing prosecutors who heaven forbid put the January 6th insurrectionists in prison.

Good luck with filling those jobs, Jeanine. I guess the Fox audience is as good of a place as any to try to find someone since they don't care about anyone having experience, as long as they're willing to kiss Trump's feet.