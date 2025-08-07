Pirro Begs Fox Viewers To Apply For Jobs At Her New Trumpy Office

Gee, I wonder why no one would want to work for this administration?
By HeatherAugust 7, 2025

Former Fox host, election denier and conspiracy theorist turned U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, made her first appearance back on Fox this Wednesday, and it seems her office is having a bit of trouble with staffing.

Here's part of the back and forth with Pirro and Fox's Laura Ingraham:

INGRAHAM: Judge, I've been hearing from my sources at the DOJ that there is a very, very big problem with staffing. Assistants attorney generals on down saying we have great plans, we're doing great things, but we're down like two-thirds staff. What's going on?

PIRRO: 90 prosecutors.

INGRAHAM: Why is that happening?

PIRRO: 60 investigators.

INGRAHAM: Why?

PIRRO: Because nobody cared. I'm telling you right now, nobody cared enough to make sure that office was running.

I'm going to have that office running. If you want a job in the nation's capital, in the premier office, the largest US attorney's office, contact me at Jeanine.Pirro@USDOJ.gov.

Gee, I can't imagine why they're having trouble with competent, non-political people wanting to work for them after they allowed Trump's attack dog Ed Martin to come in there and start threatening everyone who's not a Trump loyalist, and the Justice Department firing prosecutors who heaven forbid put the January 6th insurrectionists in prison.

Good luck with filling those jobs, Jeanine. I guess the Fox audience is as good of a place as any to try to find someone since they don't care about anyone having experience, as long as they're willing to kiss Trump's feet.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon