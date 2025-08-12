Lindsey Graham Twists Himself Into A Pretzel Pimping Trump's Russia 'Deal'

Another day, another Trump sycophant spewing Russian talking points. It seems Sen. Lindsey Graham is all-in for the "land swaps" with Russia as well, except there's only one side that will be doing any "swapping."

Graham made an appearance on Sean Hannity's show on Fox this Monday, and was asked about Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Alaska, and Graham basically told Hannity that we should threaten to do a whole lot of stuff we could be doing right now to prevent a "third invasion," and pretending Trump is some super genius with these on-again, off-again, illegal tariffs and crediting them with getting Putin to come talk to Trump.

Here's the back and forth with Hannity, which is some of the most convoluted nonsense I've heard from anyone in a long time.

HANNITY: Okay, Friday is a big day, but the president was right. He said he'll, he thinks he'll know in 2 minutes he'll be able to read Putin if Putin's serious. I think that's interesting.

He said it's going to be up to Zelensky. It's going to be up to Europe. I think Europe has abdicated their responsibility. Joe Biden was all too willing to fight a proxy war on behalf of Europe and pay for it.

Trump is insisting that they buy the weapons from us, a very different philosophy. What happens and how do we define success?

GRAHAM: Well, I think what we want to do is make sure there's no 3rd invasion... that President Trump not only ends the war now but he ends it forever.

The word don't, I would provide to President Trump, don't do what Biden and Obama did. Not... be clear to Putin. You're not there to humiliate Russia. You're you're there to end the war.



There will be land swaps. Ukraine cannot evict every Russian soldier, and Russia is not going to take Kiev. It's time for this war to end honorably and justly.

But what would a good deal look like?

Keep helping the Ukrainian military. Sell weapons to Europe to help Ukraine. That's good for our economy, and that's a form of deterrence.

President Trump negotiated a hundreds of billions of dollars deal... over $1 trillion of critical minerals to be mined in Ukraine. We get half of it.

Set up American business interests in Ukraine. That's a form of deterrence.

Have the Europeans guarantee Ukraine's security, and if Putin invades again, he'll be fighting the coalition of the willing, just not Ukraine.

And a guy like me can help too. I will create pre-invasion sanctions that will crush Russia if there's a 3rd invasion.

All of this together would prevent a 3rd invasion invasion. It would end the war honorably and justly, and China is watching.

I can't think of a better person on the planet to put in the room with Putin other than Trump. He has a relationship with President Putin, which is a good thing.

But the reason Putin is in Alaska is because President Trump announced he was going to sell weapons to Europe to help Ukraine, and that rattled Putin. But he put a 50% tariff, President Trump did, on India for buying Russian oil.

He went after the second largest purchaser of Russian oil that keeps a war machine going in Russia, India with a 50% tariff. That's why Putin's going to Alaska. Peace through strength.

HANNITY: Add to that, I mean, as part of his trade deal with the European Union, they're gonna spend $1 trillion on our energy, and that cuts off funding for, Putin's war machine. That's another big factor.

You're right, the 50% tariffs on India, that's a factor. Selling weapons, not giving them like Joe did, that's a factor.

And also building relationship long term best interests of Ukraine. You know, he inherited a mess as usual, and no forever war would be nice for everybody.