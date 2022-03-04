On Hannity, Lindsey Graham Threatens Putin's Life

Uh, are you a Senator? Political assassinations by the US government are illegal, Lindsey.
By Frances LangumMarch 4, 2022

So this happened on Hannity Thursday night:

GRAHAM: “How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate. Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Col. Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service."

He tweeted the same (illegal, by the way) statement.

I'm with those who think maybe Lindsey had had a little bit to drink?

You lost Laura Ingraham, Lindsey.

Lindsey doubled down today on Fox and Friends.

Maybe it's time for Lindsey Graham to resign before he hurts himself or The United States of America.

Discussion

