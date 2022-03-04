On Hannity, Lindsey Graham Threatens Putin's Life

So this happened on Hannity Thursday night:

GRAHAM: “How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate. Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Col. Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service."

He tweeted the same (illegal, by the way) statement.

I'm with those who think maybe Lindsey had had a little bit to drink?

Sober Lindsey is waking up to learn that drunk Lindsey called for the assassination of someone known for poisoning people abroad who have crossed him. 😳 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 4, 2022

Drunk tweeting or carrying out a command? Hard to know with Graham. Shockingly, Lindsey has 2 million followers (probably a lot of Russian bots) and still hasn’t taken down his dangerous post. The Ides of March are not that far away. pic.twitter.com/QO3YAc5UaE — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) March 4, 2022

Lindsey Graham clearly had one too many poppers with his scotch tonight.



No matter how bad things get, a Senator shouldn’t call for the assassination of a world leader on Twitter.



Also, Putin isn’t afraid of Trump, he owns Trump, you pathetic sniveling lying gaslighting coward. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) March 4, 2022

You lost Laura Ingraham, Lindsey.

Ingraham: I don’t know why a sitting US Senator would be tweeting that out. It seems really dangerous and stupid and we like Lindsey Graham but that’s just a stupid comment pic.twitter.com/yp7ks3tYMC — Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2022

Lindsey doubled down today on Fox and Friends.

Just a reminder: you are a SENIOR official of the US government. You are using twitter to call for a violation of international law. Maybe do your job and don’t call for others to violate laws, however much we all might hate Putin and wish him ill. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) March 4, 2022

Maybe it's time for Lindsey Graham to resign before he hurts himself or The United States of America.