Texas Dem Leader Waves Off Abbott's Threat: 'Sound And Fury Signifying Nothing'

Texas Democrats are not playing. They are fighting and they're fighting hard, starting with breaking quorum so Greg Abbott can't pass his Trump butt-licking maps for the 2026 midterms.

Dems are nestled in Illinois hotels somewhere, and Greg Abbott is having a Trump-sized fit, threatening everything from taking their seats away to fining them $500.00. Senator Gene Wu, speaking for all the Texas Democrats, has a message for Greg Abbott. A couple of messages, actually.

Speaking to CNN's John Berman this morning, Wu said, "Well, first of all, I say, you know what, today is a great day to end the corruption of Greg Abbott. This has gone on far too long."

"The public has been enraged about this, how politicians continue to tell the public pretty words, but never actually do what they say they would do," he continued. "This is Governor Abbott being upset about that because he's been caught doing exactly that."

Abbott is threatening Democrats with removal from office, using an opinion that he wrote when he was Attorney General, an opinion which is just that. An opinion. It's not law and it's not dispositive.

Wu told Berman Abbott doesn't know how to read Attorney General's opinions, an obvious troll, before repeating what they said in writing: "Frankly, Democrats say, come and take it."

Berman asked, "You think, do you think he could be successful taking your seats away?"

"No," Wu scoffed. "It's all bluster. Sound and fury signifying nothing."

YES. This is what we're talking about. The truth is that in the end, Republicans will likely prevail on this. But it's really important to see Democrats NOT give in to their lawlessness and instead fight them at every turn as hard as they possibly can.