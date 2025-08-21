Then Why Is Dan Bongino Hiding, Kash Patel?

Amidst the uproar over the cover-up of the Epstein files, Trump's unqualified FBI director Kash Patel told Fox News creep Larry Kudlow that he's investigating everyone within the FBI and the DOJ who were "weaponizing the government," and lying to the public about Donald Trump.

Patel is weaponizing the FBI and DOJ against the American public since those investigating Trump were following valid orders..

PATEL: Now it's time for accountability and that's who we're talking to and by the way Larry, I'd like to announce on your show if you got nothing to hide and you are DOJ and FBI before you're welcome to come talk to the FBI at any time. And if you don't want to come talk to us - we're gonna come find you and we're gonna put you in an investigative position and posture that will make you feel very uncomfortable. Kind of like you did when you weaponized the government; the only difference is we're gonna be doing it on a factual legal and constitutional basis.

Instead of using the FBI to protect the American people, Trump has turned them into his personal investigative tool to threaten and destroy his political rivals or anyone that dared to investigate his many immoral and criminal actions.

My question to Kash Patel is, where is Dan Bongino hiding?

Ever since the Trump administration buried Epstein files with Pam Bondi claiming that it is 'nothing to see here,' and Trump calling the Epstein files a hoax, Bongino melted down and disappeared from public view as a deputy director of the FBI. Because of his disappearance act, they've appointed a new MAGA cult member, Andrew Bailey, co-deputy director of the FBI.

Patel has been hiding as well since the cover-up began, but James Comer is now working on trying to convince the MAGA cult that Trump was not in the Epstein files.

Good luck with that.