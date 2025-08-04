Trump Mimics Stalin, Uses Total BS To Kill BLS

Trump is quickly reaching his Stalin phase where all truth must be erased:

Put an economic plan in place that causes an utter catastrophe, and blame those counting the numbers. How very hammer and sickle of Trump!

And just to make sure we’re all clear this is not a single data point, but a direction, we know about the masked, badge-lacking thugs of ICE, throwing teenagers—even U.S. citizens—to the ground because they look suspiciously Latino.

But now Trump’s added to his Stalin-esque resume by opening an investigation into Jack Smith. Remember him, the prosecutor who had the audacity to investigate Trump’s attempted coup, his crimes, and, well, his dictatorship-in-progress (bet he’s also thanking Merrick Garland about now).

Stalin would be so proud of his Little Trump.