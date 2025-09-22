Even Steve Bannon Is Sick Of RFK's Vaccine Buffoonery

The HHS is set to link Tylenol to autism in pregnant women so Real America's Voice host and MAGA organizer Steve Bannon demanded Mary Holland from RFK Jr's Children's Health Defense to prove to him the HHS has some real data to support its claims and can deliver it professionally instead of the the illegitimate nonsense they have delivered to attack the CDC.

Mary Holland is an RFK Jr. acolyte and a lawyer, not a doctor in any sense.

Even Bannon knows that using fake science and unvetted anti-vaccine dribble from Naomi Wolf is not scientific data.

BANNON: Make me feel better because the process to date has not been great. I'll be honest the CDC thing on the vaccine, it was -- They literally lifted. They lifted from this audience and and Naomi Wolf, basically the research that this audience did under Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly at the CDC thing and then did it on card tables - like it's some kind of sideshow That's not the way to do it. It's not the way to do it. It's just not the way to do it

RFK Jr uses anti-vax garbage propaganda to "prove" his conspiracy theories about vaccines and then forces them on the public.

BANNON: If you're going to be serious about this and HHS has not proven to us in the War Room that they are serious -- about actually laying out the data in a super professional way and in a Washington D.C., kind of big way with scale because it's all minor league baseball. And I I gotta tell you this Tylenol thing stinks to high heaven. Not the fact that Tylenol causes it, but to do it today and then you're never going to see a report. It's just going to kind of fade into memory. Make me feel better. Mary Holland: HOLLAND: I don't believe that, Steve. We're going to see a report and Bobby Kennedy, you know, whom I've worked with for many years, is really about data. He really is about science and they haven't gotten all the data they need. I believe the data is going to show overwhelmingly that vaccines are the driver for vaccine-induced autism, vaccine-induced brain injury, um, but I agree with you today, maybe something of a side show.

This is DEAD WRONG.

What freaking data? You want data? Here's is some excellent data that refutes your claims.

Bobby Kennedy has not shown any evidence or real data to support his wild anti-vaccine claims or his reasons for dismantling the CDC, and destroying all forms of research under HHS's purview that directly affects the health and safety of this country. His undermining actions will be felt for years.

The data has shown that vaccines do not cause autism.

Major studies in the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere have found no difference in autism rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

All vaccines are monitored by the CDC and health organizations across the country.

Calling today's Tylenol announcement a sideshow even by RFK's allies proves how inept and dangerous he's been running the HHS.

HOLLAND: Tylenol is not the primary cause, Vaccines are the primary cause. We know that from lots of different sources of information and we cannot let this go. And let me be assure you, CHD Is about ending the epidemics of chronic disease as Bobby Kennedy is and if this is a side show, we're not going to let this go. We're going to keep pushing that we have to keep going until we get the real data. The vaccine safety data link is the repository of information and that has not yet been opened up.

We are still waiting for Holland's sources to reveal themselves. Single studies conducted with no control groups and without peer review is garbage.

Holland's boasts about the CHD commitment to end chronic illnesses is not proof of anything.