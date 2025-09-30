Fox Business Highlights Skyrocketing Beef Prices

On FOX Business, pro-Trump host Stuart Varney did a lengthy segment on the rising costs of beef in the country.

Reporter Kelly Saberi discussed the rising costs with a nice graphic and then interviewed a farmer, who did blame some of their problems on Trump's yo-yo tariffs, but made sure not to infuriate Demented Donald in the process.

SABERI: Yeah, you're really going to be training yourself at the grocery store, Stu. Take a look at this. For ground beef, prices are up about 14 percent year over year, or I should say 13 percent, I believe. Roasts, 14 percent. Steaks, 17 percent. The reason why is that cattle inventory in the U.S. is at its lowest numbers in 70 years.

To truly highlight their stupidity, they claim the reason why there's a bigger demand for beef is because everybody's taking Ozempic.

SABERI: One reason why some of these farmers think that the demand has also increased is because of drugs like Ozempic and people just generally wanting to eat more meat as part of their diets. I'll send it back to you.

When they cut back to the studio, Varney had on Fox and Friends weekend co-host and millionaire Todd Piro, who commented that he still will eat steak before he gave a shout out to the worm brain running the HHS.

Any comment, Todd Piro? PIRO: I mean, I'm not going to stop buying beef. I may buy less of it just because I have heart issues and all that stuff, but I'm still going to buy it and deal with the prices because I love steak. VARNEY: I believe that red meat is coming back. PIRO: Because people want, you know, high protein. It's all about protein. MAGA, MAHA.

You will never see this graphic on Fox News except for maybe Laura Ingraham, otherwise, there's a blackout on all negative news attributed to Trump's tariffs.

(h/t Alex Griffing)