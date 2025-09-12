Guns, Democracy & The Deadly Cost Of Denial

We’re raising generations of kids traumatized by experiencing school shootings and “active shooter drills,” hiding in closets while their teachers play human shield. And its a fucking crime...
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 12, 2025

Yesterday was another brutal reminder of the country we live in. The one right-wing interests and Republicans have delivered to us. It was also a reminder of the country we could be if we have the courage to make it happen, ignored pinheaded protocols and “traditions” to fight like hell for our kids’ lives.

While the assassination of Charlie Kirk dominated the headlines, a school shooting in Colorado that left children bleeding in hospital beds was barely a blip on the radar. And that contrast says everything about this uniquely American pandemic.

We’re raising generations of kids traumatized by experiencing school shootings and “active shooter drills,” hiding in closets while their teachers play human shield. And its a fucking crime...

Watch The Video, Read The Rest & Don't Forget To Subscribe. Thanks.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon