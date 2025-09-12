Guns, Democracy & The Deadly Cost Of Denial

Yesterday was another brutal reminder of the country we live in. The one right-wing interests and Republicans have delivered to us. It was also a reminder of the country we could be if we have the courage to make it happen, ignored pinheaded protocols and “traditions” to fight like hell for our kids’ lives.

While the assassination of Charlie Kirk dominated the headlines, a school shooting in Colorado that left children bleeding in hospital beds was barely a blip on the radar. And that contrast says everything about this uniquely American pandemic.

We’re raising generations of kids traumatized by experiencing school shootings and “active shooter drills,” hiding in closets while their teachers play human shield. And its a fucking crime...

