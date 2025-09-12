High School Shooter 'Radicalized' By Extremist Network, Sheriff Says

We're not really allowed to talk about this these days, but it would be irresponsible not to speculate! Via ABC News:

A 16-year-old student -- who authorities say opened fire at his Colorado high school on Wednesday, wounding two classmates and then turning the gun on himself -- was believed to be "radicalized by some extremist network,” officials with the local sheriff's office said.

"Extremist network." Hmm, vegans? Those guys can be really mean! Or an AOC fan? We've been told she has a lot of extreme ideas.

But come on. Like most mass shootings, this kid's influences almost certainly originate along the spectrum of the far right -- religious and/or political, with a healthy dash of misogynist and male supremacist bullshit. Odds are, he might have eventually grown out of it -- if he didn't have access to guns to articulate his rage.

Do we really need any more details than that? This is a predictable template.

The gunfire at Evergreen High School broke out at about 12:24 p.m. local time, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Three students were taken to the hospital in critical condition following the gunfire, including the suspected shooter, who was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect died in a post on social media Wednesday evening.