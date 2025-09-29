Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“Don’t call us Nazis as we invade Poland, I mean Portland.” Yup, it's a roadtrip to the Pacific North West. Keep Portland Weird!

The alt-weekly Portland Mercury: What to Expect After Trump Threatens to Send Additional Troops to “War Ravaged” Portland.

Tell Me A Story hopes Portlandia has something for the troops to do, like spreading mulch or picking up trash.

Progress Pond wants to know what's going to happen at the meeting with the all the brass assembling at the Pentagon.

No More Mister Nice Blog read the transcript of David Remnick's interview of Ezra Klein. Does he get hazard pay for that?

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania tells us that the TypePad blogging platform shuts-down on Wednesday and invites us to look at a blog before it disappears. Flags at half staff across the blogosphere.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.