Trump UK Visit: Anti-Trump Protesters Flood London Streets

Thousands of protesters flooded the London streets today protesting Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

The protests followed after the Brits welcomed Trump with Epstein photos projected onto Windsor Castle.

CBC reported:

"Protesters filled London streets, calling Trump a fascist and a racist."

UK Anti-Trump Protests

The new photos and video of the British protesting Trump are something else, considering the UK is America's strongest ally.

London is engulfed in mass protests against Trump, who arrived on a visit to Britain



One of the organizers called Trump "the embodiment of everything we hate."



Trump is no longer liked anywhere pic.twitter.com/fyNL1zMAxs — Aryan (@aryandarmana) September 17, 2025

The Guardian reporting that Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called out about 'very sinister' suppression of protests at Windsor Castle last night, and praised London Anti-Trump protesters today:

"There’s something very sinister about our times when peaceful protest becomes terrorism: when an ad van going around Windsor Castle perfectly legally is then stopped by the police, taken away, and those people prevented from expressing a point of view. This is what’s happening to our democratic rights and democratic values in our society. They take away the right to protest because they don’t want us to protest."

Credit: CBC

British Never Trump Fans

Below is a tweet from 2019, as UK protestors chat to let Trump know how they feel.