Welcome To The Resistance, Tucker Carlson?

Tucker Carlson, welcome to the resistance. In the video above, Tucker Carlson calls out Trump for using Charlie Kirk’s death as a weapon to nuke the First Amendment.

Carlson is one of the first powerful right-wing voices to accuse Trump of using Kirk's murder to power his attack on democracy. On his podcast, Carlson explained:

"If they can tell you what to say, and they're telling you what to think, there is nothing they can't do to you."

A tweet by @JoJofromJerz summed up the overwhelming response to Tucker's criticism of Trump:

When Tucker fucking Carlson is the “voice of reason” you KNOW shit is fucked up. https://t.co/14F8XCHF6p — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 18, 2025

National Review Rips Pam Bondi

It's been quite a week, as it is becoming clear that Trump and company plan to use Charlie Kirk's killing to crack down on all Americans who disagree with Dear Leader.

In case you think I'm exaggerating, The National Review tore into Pam Bondi for her comments about Americans using "hate speech."

The conservative outlet reported on comments the U.S. Attorney General made on Katie Miller's podcast:

"We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech. There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech. And there’s no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie."

The National Review's response to Bondi was fast and furious:

"Actually, she won’t. She won’t “target” or “go after” anyone for “hate speech,” because, legally, there is no such thing as “hate speech” in the United States, and because, as a government employee, she is bound by the First Amendment. And if she tries it anyway? The Supreme Court will side against her, 9-0... Under every relevant Supreme Court precedent, speech is speech is speech. There are other categories of speech: libel, incitement, threats, and so on. But speech that is supposedly “hateful” — including about Charlie Kirk’s murder — is undoubtedly protected by the Constitution. Kirk himself was clear about this."

Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off the Air

Yesterday, Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air "indefinitely" due to threats from the FCC chief, Brendan Carr, to take away ABC's broadcasting license due to Kimmel's on-air comments about Charlie Kirk.

I'm thrilled to know Tucker and the National Review are fighting back against Trump's attack on the First Amendment.

We need every American voice and media outlet to fight back immediately after the Jimmy Kimmel news. We can argue politics later, but right now we need to stop our country from turning into 2000-era Russia.