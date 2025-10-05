Another Trump Minister Busted On Child Pornography Charge

Is he a Trumper? Well, when your Facebook page has your profile picture with Trump, it's probably a safe bet.

Source: ABC13

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County authorities have arrested a church leader, accusing him of distributing child pornography.

Jon Sheptock was the Worship Minister at First Montgomery Baptist Church in Montgomery.

Detectives say he was at a state women's prison in Central Texas, ministering inmates, when he was arrested.

According to written testimony from the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's office, the alleged victim testified that the crime started nine years ago when she was 17, a senior in high school.