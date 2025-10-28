Fox Host Accuses Democrats Of Having A 'Thirst For Violence'

Projection, it's all these clowns have got.

Former Bush spokes-puppet Ari Fleischer made an appearance on this Monday's The Faulkner Focus on Fox "news," and helped host Harris Faulkner pretend that it's Democrats who are the violent ones, and not the ICE Gestapo out there roughing up and tear gassing citizens while they terrorize residential neighborhoods in Chicago.

It's Black Lives Matter redux on Fox. All that's old is new again.

Fleischer also accused Democrats of advocating for nullification, which has been one of his party's favorite tactics every time there's a Democratic president in office.

FAULKNER: What are we missing here about the Democrats' thirst for violence? It feels real. FLEISCHER: Well, let me put a little... I want to put a little historical context into this. Prior to the Civil War, Southern states, led by then Vice President John Calhoun, advocated something called nullification, that if the federal government passed a law that a Southern state didn't like, it was nullified. The Southern states had the right not to follow federal law. This is a modern-day nullification crisis. In Chicago, they're saying federal law does not matter, federal agents do not matter. We the locals can do whatever we want, including violence. This is devastating for rule of law in the United States. It's also devastating for the Democrats politically. There is no support for this outside the extremes of the Democratic Party that just want people to come to America illegally and once they're here, remain here safely. The Democrats are indeed committing political suicide.

FAULKNER: Ari, remind everybody, and I love having these historical context conversations because it's important, what happened during the nullification process back then? And how do you think it plays out today? FLEISCHER: Well, it led to civil war is how it ended because the southern states thought they were right and union states thought they were wrong. I don't believe we're going to go to civil war over this, but I want to make the principle point that you cannot override federal laws because you don't like them. And especially a mayor, a governor, local police should honor and respect it. Because if you don't honor and respect the law, you don't honor and respect local law either. Eighteen people were shot in Chicago this weekend. Eighteen people were shot the previous weekend. And they don't think they have a crime problem in Chicago. Chicago's got so much cleaning up to do. They should just say thank you and accept the federal help. Things would be so much better if they would. FAULKNER: Boy, that modern day nullification process is such a great example. It really is, and Democrats are willing to put us on the brink over their political livelihoods, just trying to stay in power, which they're not in right now. It's confusing.

As we've already discussed here, the polling on this issue is terrible for Trump and Republicans and getting worse. The ones still hanging onto the extremists in their party are Republicans.