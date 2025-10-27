Fox Host: Trump Just Needs To Gin Up More Fear Of 'Illegal Immigrants'

Fox's Joey Jones sounded like he was channeling his inner George W. Bush while giving advice on how Trump should handle the public turning against his ICE thugs who are out there roughing up undocumented immigrants along with American citizens.

Apparently the problem isn't how the ICE Gestapo is behaving. Trump just needs to do some "better messaging."

Here's the back and forth with his cohost Tomi Lahren, who was also making excuses for why they're not just targeting the "worst of the worst," but anyone who is undocumented, which is not what Trump promised during his campaign.

LAHREN: Joey, in terms of the same question for you, though, the hearts and minds thing, when we watch the No Kings protest, a lot of these people, they don't really know what they're protesting against. And we see these people out there in Broadview or Portland, again, they just hate Trump and they've got nothing better to do. But it feels like this is still going to be a battle cry for Democrats. They haven't moved off this issue. They lost this issue last year, but I don't see Democrats moving away from it at all. And I fear that if we get another Democrat president in 2028, that thing is open wide up again. I don't think they've learned their lesson, so I don't think we're out of the woods yet. JONES: Yeah, I think um, we have to do things like... the Trump administration has to do things like harp on these illegals with CDLs that kill people. Going through the election it was Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray. That was the headline. These are the victims of illegal immigration. The headlines today are protests at ICE facilities in neighborhoods, and in that way, the Democrats have gained some ground. They've changed the headlines from the victims of illegal immigration to, in their minds, the victims of enforcing immigration law. The Trump administration has to do a better job messaging, not taking advantage of, not lying about, and not exaggerating. Simply sitting there and telling that story and telling it loud and proud and getting the victims of illegal immigration who are still in the thousands, in the tens of thousands, if you, depending on what you consider that crime, in the hundreds of thousands or millions, getting those people's story told. I come from a town that is rife with illegal immigration, now second and third generation Americans, because mostly in the 90s, but they came for different purposes, and they came to integrate and assimilate and become Americans, and there is a lot of empathy for that archetype of an illegal immigrant. The problem is what we had in last four years isn't that. The Democrats are messaging that, but in actuality it's people that have come here to take advantage of our handouts and take advantage of our laws and take advantage of us as citizens. BENSON: Break our laws. JONES: And that's what needs to be told. LAHREN: Bankrupt our cities as well and overrun our schools and our infrastructure and our police departments. I don't think any of this is victimless. We know that the worst of the worst, people that commit horrible, egregious crimes, they need to go. But I think the mandate from the American people was pretty clear last November. It wasn't just the worst of the worst. It's if you came into this country illegally, you are on the table. I think everyone is wise to remember that.

His comments gave me flashbacks to this:

They know the polling is terrible for Trump on this. He just hit a record low with Hispanics this week, which these clowns are fully aware of since they alluded to it here.

I hate to break it to Jones, but adding hundreds a day of the fearmongering segments they already do on Fox cherry-picking crimes committed by undocumented immigrants isn't going to save Trump on this one. People see what's happening in their own communities, they see the clips on social media and the local news, and more propaganda trying to demonize the immigrant community isn't going to make people like it.

Editor’s note: Being undocumented is a misdemeanor. It is a civil violation.