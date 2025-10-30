JD Vance Can’t Stop Lying About Haitian Immigrants And Pets

Of all the horrible lies spread by JD Vance, his smearing of his own constituents has to take the cake, or at least a good piece of it.

You probably recall that during the 2024 campaign, then-Senator Vance (R-OH) accused Haitians in Springfield, Ohio of eating pets. It wasn’t just a disgusting, racist lie, it was possibly a crime.

Vance admitted it was a lie, but claimed it was justified to make people aware of the “suffering” caused by immigrants.

Yet even now that Vance’s white nationalist fever dreams are coming true with Stephen Miller’s ICE Gestapo, Vance is still spreading the lies. And this is a guy who claims to be a devout Christian. Whom would Christ demonize with such incendiary lies, JD?

Vance reprised his scapegoating by sneering that 20,000 Haitian immigrants had come into Springfield. He “forgot” to mention that local employers wanted them and that the immigrants boosted the economy. “So, you blink your eyes in Springfield, Ohio, and you wake up and literally, a third of the population of your town is now Haitian immigrants,” Vance said contemptuously. He sat back in his chair, manspreading his legs, with a malicious grin on his face.

“And eating cats and dogs,” “journalist” and podcast host Miranda Devine added.

“Eating cats and dogs,” Vance dishonestly agreed.

I wouldn’t let anyone in the Vance family buy or adopt any kind of pet.