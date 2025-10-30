JD Vance Can’t Stop Lying About Haitian Immigrants And Pets

You have to wonder if it’s Vance and his family who are really eating pets, given that every accusation is a confession with his crowd.
By NewsHound EllenOctober 30, 2025

Of all the horrible lies spread by JD Vance, his smearing of his own constituents has to take the cake, or at least a good piece of it.

You probably recall that during the 2024 campaign, then-Senator Vance (R-OH) accused Haitians in Springfield, Ohio of eating pets. It wasn’t just a disgusting, racist lie, it was possibly a crime.

Vance admitted it was a lie, but claimed it was justified to make people aware of the “suffering” caused by immigrants.

Yet even now that Vance’s white nationalist fever dreams are coming true with Stephen Miller’s ICE Gestapo, Vance is still spreading the lies. And this is a guy who claims to be a devout Christian. Whom would Christ demonize with such incendiary lies, JD?

Vance reprised his scapegoating by sneering that 20,000 Haitian immigrants had come into Springfield. He “forgot” to mention that local employers wanted them and that the immigrants boosted the economy. “So, you blink your eyes in Springfield, Ohio, and you wake up and literally, a third of the population of your town is now Haitian immigrants,” Vance said contemptuously. He sat back in his chair, manspreading his legs, with a malicious grin on his face.

“And eating cats and dogs,” “journalist” and podcast host Miranda Devine added.

“Eating cats and dogs,” Vance dishonestly agreed.

I wouldn’t let anyone in the Vance family buy or adopt any kind of pet.

JD Vance on the NY Post Pod Force One Podcast: "If you remember all of the migrants who came in from Haiti. You blink and eye and literally a third of your town is Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs."

Alejandra Caraballo (@esqueer.net) 2025-10-29T19:09:00.834Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon