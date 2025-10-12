Ken Paxton Plans To Infiltrate Left-Wing Activist Groups

The Texas Tribune noted that the political affiliation of the shooter at a Dallas immigration field office remains “unclear” and “there was no evidence he was linked to organized ‘cells.’”

But the corruption and scandal-plagued Ken Paxton, attorney general of Texas, doesn’t need no stinking facts or evidence to go after people whose politics he doesn’t like. Citing the Dallas shooting and the killing of Charlie Kirk (the Utah-based suspect has not been tied to any left-wing activist groups), Paxton announced last week:

"I have directed my office to continue its efforts to identify, investigate, and infiltrate these leftist terror cells. To those demented souls who seek to kill, steal, and destroy our country, know this: you cannot hide, you cannot escape, and justice is coming.”

The Tribune also cited a Center for Strategic and International Studies study showing that “left-wing attacks are overwhelmingly non-lethal.” Right-wing and jihadist attacks, on the other hand, “have caused far higher fatalities.”

If Paxton really cares about justice, he’d have resigned long ago, either over his shady securities dealings, his corruption or his serial adulteries despite claiming to be a strong Christian.

Instead, he’s running for the U.S. Senate in the middle of a divorce scandal, new revelations of possible mortgage fraud and possible disclosure violations.

Meanwhile, left-wing groups in Texas should be on alert for Paxton shenanigans he’d love to use to distract from his own unscrupulous behavior.