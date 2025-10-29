Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Our Failed Press
By Tengrain
October 29, 2025

Above, Consolidated performs, Consolidated Anthem.

Ana Marie Cox writing at TPM tells us that "patron-supported journalism cannot be the future of news." 100%!

The Thought Criminal says all of our institutions have failed us, including the media.

Eschaton wonders about the media's experts.

The Present Age dives into Deepfakes, the media, and Hair Füror.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia gives us all incentive to NEVER wash our cars again!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

