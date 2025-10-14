Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I'm a very good man, but I'm a very bad Wizard." -- the Wizard of Oz.
By driftglassOctober 14, 2025

On this day in 1914 "His Majesty, The Scarecrow of Oz / The New Wizard of Oz" got its first screening ever and was actually written and directed by the author of the Oz books himself, L. Frank Baum. It's a reminder of just how long the Oz stories have been part of the poplar imagination, and how durable and flexible a fictional world can be.

The Rude Pundit: Democrats Can Control the Narrative on Immigration.

Cognitive Dissidence: Trump Got The Jab!

Bluestem Prairie: Commentary: Wounded Knee medals debate is not over.

Attention space nerds! Meteor hunters rejoice! The Orionid meteor shower 2025 peaks next week with no moon in sight.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

