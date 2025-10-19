Mike’s Blog Round-Up

I was this many years old when I discovered that there had once been a thing called "Partridge Family 2200 A.D." It was a Hanna-Barbera Saturday morning cartoon that ran from September 7, 1974 until March 8, 1975 on CBS. It came into existence because Fred Silverman of CBS shot down their idea of rebooting The Jetsons. So they bolted together a bunch of Scooby Do and Jetsons animation templates and sound effects and, just like that, "Partridge Family 2200 A.D." was born. No explanation of how or why they existed in 2200 A.D. because, damnit, these were the days of throwing any goofy thing against the wall to see if it worked, and the "That's not canon!" scolds did not yet exist. On this day in 1974, the episode titled "The Cupcake Caper" dropped, which is secondary to the question of how did I not know this glorious weirdness existed until now?

emptywheel: Eagle Ed Martin and George Santos Just Proved Tish James’ Vindictive Prosecution Claim.

Washington Monthly: Democrats Are Winning the Survey Question That Matters.

Paul Krugman: An Autocracy of Dunces.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Near-Complete Fossil in Argentina Is One of The World's Oldest Dinosaurs.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

