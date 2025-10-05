Trump Cusses Out Netanyahu For Downplaying Progress With Hamas: Report

President Donald Trump used profane language to scold Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for trying to downplay progress on ending the war in Gaza.
Trump Cusses Out Netanyahu For Downplaying Progress With Hamas: Report
By David EdwardsOctober 5, 2025

President Donald Trump used profane language to scold Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for trying to downplay progress on ending the war in Gaza.

According to Axios, Trump expected Netanyahu to declare victory after Hamas agreed to return the remaining hostages, but wanted to negotiate other parts of the peace deal. Netanyahu, however, discounted the importance of the progress.

"Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn't mean anything," one source told Axios.

"I don't know why you're always so f—ing negative. This is a win. Take it," Trump reportedly fired back.

Netanyahu eventually accepted the conditions and ordered an end to air strikes in exchange for the hostages.

In an interview with Axios on Saturday, Trump said that the deal gave Israel a "chance for victory." And he said Netanyahu had eventually agreed to get on board.

"He was fine with it. He's got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine," the U.S. president insisted.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon