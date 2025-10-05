Trump Cusses Out Netanyahu For Downplaying Progress With Hamas: Report

President Donald Trump used profane language to scold Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for trying to downplay progress on ending the war in Gaza.

According to Axios, Trump expected Netanyahu to declare victory after Hamas agreed to return the remaining hostages, but wanted to negotiate other parts of the peace deal. Netanyahu, however, discounted the importance of the progress.

"Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn't mean anything," one source told Axios.

"I don't know why you're always so f—ing negative. This is a win. Take it," Trump reportedly fired back.

Netanyahu eventually accepted the conditions and ordered an end to air strikes in exchange for the hostages.

In an interview with Axios on Saturday, Trump said that the deal gave Israel a "chance for victory." And he said Netanyahu had eventually agreed to get on board.

"He was fine with it. He's got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine," the U.S. president insisted.