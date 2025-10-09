UH OH: Trump May Limit Disability Benefits For Older Americans

Donald Trump and the Republicans continue to find ways to hurt his most vulnerable voters. This time the target is older Americans on Social Security who rely on disability benefits. Yes, you read that right.

The Washington Post is reporting that the Trump administration is "preparing a plan that would make it harder for older Americans to qualify for Social Security disability payments." This would result in potentially HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of people losing their benefits.

Previous guidelines at the Social Security Administration consider age as a factor as to whether someone can do certain kinds of work. Because of that, applicants over the age of 50 have a higher chance of qualifying for disability payments because age can be "treated as a limitation in adapting to many jobs."

Well, now they are considering getting rid of age as a factor, or at the least, raising it from 50 to 60. Manual labor at 59! No problem. Send grandpa and his degenerative discs in his back into the coal mines (Trump loves coal!) or into the fields to pick fruit (who else will do it now?). In addition to these changes, officials also plan to use "labor market data" to determine if applicants can work. I guess this is a way to incorporate AI into the federal government to make life altering decisions about real humans.

Thank you, ELON!

Now, to be fair, there is a valid argument that not everyone who applies for disability is permanently disabled. But, studies have shown that once approved for disability, they do not get another job. There is no incentive. But, is punishing the masses for the sins of a few the right tactic?

Furthermore, studies have shown that if the eligibility guidelines changed, it would reduce benefits for widows and children because the eligibility of spouses or parents would be negatively impacted.

Who is really behind this? Of course it is none other than Project 2025's Russell Vought, Mr. Evil himself.

MAGA!