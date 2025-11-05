Democratic Voters Step All Over Harris Faulkner's Right Wing Talking Points

Democratic members of a roundtable discussion on Fox ahead of this Tuesday's elections stepped all over host Harris Faulkner's right wing lies and talking points about the government shutdown and SNAP benefits.

I'm really surprised they do these sorts of segments at all, because these lying hosts don't hold up so well when it's not a bunch of professional right wing liars on with them, or their usual bunch of milquetoast, both siderist, conserva-Dems that populate so many of the shows on the network, and are generally outnumbered by wingers by at least two to one or more.

Fox host Harris Faulkner snaps as effort to place shutdown blame smacked down on live TV:

Faulkner was hosting a roundtable discussion with both Democratic and Republican voters Monday to discuss “the issues shaping” the upcoming midterm elections, and among the topics discussed was the ongoing government shutdown, sparked by disagreements on government health care subsidies. Democrats have pushed for subsidies for the Affordable Care Act — set to expire at the end of this year — to be extended in any spending bill, whereas Republicans have held firm in refusing to back Democrats’ demands, instead proposing a temporary spending bill to give lawmakers more time to debate the issue. Democrats have refused to entertain any spending measure that does not include an extension to the subsidies. Faulkner asserted during the discussion that Democrats were entirely to blame for the government shutdown, now on its 34th day.

Which was met with a lot of resistance from the three Democratic members of the panel only identified as Dan, Amanda and Jay. Here's the back and forth after Harris was trying to blame the Democrats for the shutdown.

DAN (DEMOCRAT): I think it should really be referred to as the Republicant Party because all they talk about is what they can't do. They can't reopen the government. They can't find a way to feed poor people. FAULKNER: Well wait a minute. You do understand that they gave... a House passed... and you know one of the hardest places on the planet to get something passed is in the House because there are so many more, you know, members and many of them have races at different times. And I mean it can get complicated there. They passed a continuing resolution much like the Democrats have done, and Republicans have voted to support those resolutions north of a dozen times with Chuck Schumer at the helm of Democrats, but that's not what the Democrats are willing to do this time around. DAN: But Republicans really, they control all three branches of government. They own the shutdown. There's no question about it. And as far as immigration goes, I have a friend who is in the process of legally becoming a U.S. citizen. He has filed the right paperwork. He has gone to all the appointments. He's done everything he has to do. He is so terrified of being picked up and thrown in detention by ICE that he is basically just going back to Brazil. That is not where we should be. And this plays into the affordability crisis. This city and all cities and all parts of the American economy run on the kinds of typically cheaper labor that immigrants provide to us. The prices of everything go up when the labor prices go up. And we are removing a really important part of of the pathway to becoming part of this country when we terrify communities of immigrants. We shouldn't be doing it. FAULKNER: What's so interesting about this gathering today, we have really, really diverse thought on this panel today. We're blessed with that. We've got some independents. We don't know which way you guys are going to go on which issue. But I want to make sure that we're sticking with the facts here. This is in Democrats' hands. And we don't have the ability to have the facts driven by our freedoms... I mean, by our feelings, forgive me... by our feelings. And so if Democrats step in and give this, they still have a little bit of time before that original document even runs out. I mean, you think people are hurting now, let it go till Christmas. Like it's time for them to step up. And if you want to see them be those adults in the room, maybe they could choose now. AMANDA (DEMOCRAT): But if they step up, then we lose healthcare. And that's a death... FAULKNER: You're not going to lose healthcare. Healthcare was going up on its own. AMANDA: For millions of people, they will.

After Democratic voter Jay argued that a "clean budget reconciliation bill" is something that actually almost never happens and that Republicans shouldn't be allowed to try to jam their bill down Democrats' throats, Harris proceeded to lie about "illegal immigrants" receiving benefits, panel member Dan pushed back telling Faulkner that "that is not true," Faulkner just ignored him and asked whether they could defend "starving people out," panelist Jay pushed back on her lie about the ACA.

JAY (DEMOCRAT): Okay, so first of all, the Affordable Care Act specifically does not provide funding to people who are not here and legally here for citizenship. It specifically says that in the actual law. FAULKNER: And you don't think that that's happening? Okay. And so the anecdotal confirmations of that don't count? JAY: If that's the case, right? that's where the DOJ is supposed to bring charges against whoever is doing that. Now, on top of that, using this, because the government could, the president could have allocated funds to continue SNAP. There was money that has been put aside for this that he did... (crosstalk) he did in his very first administration. Well, that's what he's talking about right now. AMANDA: And he deleted it from the website.

And with that Faulkner was done allowing any of her Democratic panel members to get another word in edgewise. Faulkner claimed at least one of them had been a guest on Fox prior to this. Don't be surprised if none of them are ever allowed back.