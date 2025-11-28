Ghislaine Maxwell Trumps Trump On Pardon

Ghislaine Maxwell has Trump right where she wants him. If she doesn't get a pardon, she will take the Fifth if called to testify to Congress, and will not certify under oath, she didn't witness Trump having sex with underage girls.

Trump's critics can then attack her prior interview with Todd Blanche, where Maxwell gave Trump what he wanted. She was promptly rewarded with a cushy prison environment.

CNN: CNN learning that convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell will plead the fifth if she is called to testify before the House Oversight Committee, which led the Republican chairman, James Comer, to suggest to Politico that it was unlikely the committee would bother to bring her in.

Rep. James Comer is the weakest weasel to ever hold Congressional investigations. He won't call the convicted sex trafficker, but will hold Bill and Hillary in contempt if they refuse to comply with his subpoena.

Sure, why bother with Epstein's co-conspirator. Why not call in Demented Donald? It would be wonderful to hear Trump say he doesn't remember 500 times.

What would be a wonderful outcome is if Trump first pardon's Ghislaine. The MAGA cult flips out and eats itself alive. Maxwell is called to testify and still throws Demented Donald under the bus.

One can dream, can't I?

Lawrence O'Donnell highlighted Trump's subservience to Maxwell throughout his show last night. The MS NOW host blasted Trump for claiming he would possibly pardon Maxwell, but would never pardon Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.