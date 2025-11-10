Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." -- Rick Blaine, Casablanca
By driftglassNovember 10, 2025

On this day in 1889 the inimitable Claude Rains was born. I addition to his excellent and varied performances in films like Casablanca, Notorious, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and Lawrence of Arabia, he was also quite happy working in the Science Fiction/Horror genres with films like The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), Phantom of the Opera (1943), The Lost World (1960), and Battle of the Worlds (1961).

Washington Monthly: Latinos Swung Left This Week. That’s Trouble for the GOP’s 2026 Texas Redistricting Gambit.

emptywheel: Yet More of a Lapsed Catholic’s Bible Study.

John Pavlovitz: SNAP is What Jesus Would Be Doing Here. That’s Why MAGA Christians Are Trying to Kill It.

Attention space nerds! No, interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS hasn't 'changed color', [party pooping] scientist says.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

