Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Where Were You?
By TengrainNovember 22, 2025

Above, Shona Laing performs, (Glad I'm) Not A Kennedy. On this date in 1963, US President John F. Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in an open-topped motorcade in Dallas, Texas. I'm told that everyone alive at the time knows exactly where they were when they heard about it.

The Left Hook says, Dick Cheney Brings All the Ghouls, War Criminals, and Billionaires To the Yard!

The DAM Digest says normalizing hate cannot stand.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants looks at the tools of tyranny.

LGBTQ Nation tells us that a woman was charged with a hate crime for spray painting a trans symbol near a Christian school. But, you know, swastikas and nooses are totes cool.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia has some mind-bending murals.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

